Rênimayî nishtecêbûn: durustkirdinî pird le nêwan polîs û komellga

Published 5 June 2017 at 1:44pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:30pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Bo xellkî Australya peyewndî le gell polîs da, karêkî rojane ye. Bellam bo ew kesaney ke nwên le Australya, betaybetî ke le ew willatane dên ke cengî têda ye. êsta bernameyekî polîs le NSW hewlldedat ew rûwangeye bigroêt, be projey "Cup with a cop".

