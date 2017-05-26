Rênimayî Niştecêbûn: çon bîmey kelûpelî nawmall werdegrî
Home invasion Source: Getty Images
Published 26 May 2017 at 7:39pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 12:16pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Agir, lafaw, yan dizîn boyan hen biben hokarî le destanî hemû shtêkî to.Her boye bîme-kirdinî mallû kellûpellî nawmall heye...Ay bashe çon bîme yekî gûncaw helldebijêrî?
