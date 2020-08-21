Rêkkewtin bo vaksînî COVID-19 rixney lê degîrdrêt hawkat jmarey tûşbûwan le dakêşan da ye

How is the race for the COVID19 vaccine development? Source: Getty Images
Published 21 August 2020 at 3:38pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scott Morrison, Serokî Wezîran dellêt ke rêkewtinêkî ancam dawe le gell kompanîyayekî dermansazî Brîtanî bo vaksînî COVID-19. Bellam partî Kar-Labor dellêt hîç rêkwtinêkî be ew core nîye, hukûmet tenya nameyek wajo kirdûwe be mebestî destkewtinî ew vaksîne. eme le katêk da ke jimarey tûşbûwan le dakêşan da ye.
