Rêkkewtin bo vaksînî COVID-19 rixney lê degîrdrêt hawkat jmarey tûşbûwan le dakêşan da ye

Australians who reject coronavirus vaccination could lose access to some welfare payments

How is the race for the COVID19 vaccine development? Source: Getty Images

Published 21 August 2020 at 3:38pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Scott Morrison, Serokî Wezîran dellêt ke rêkewtinêkî ancam dawe le gell kompanîyayekî dermansazî Brîtanî bo vaksînî COVID-19. Bellam partî Kar-Labor dellêt hîç rêkwtinêkî be ew core nîye, hukûmet tenya nameyek wajo kirdûwe be mebestî destkewtinî ew vaksîne. eme le katêk da ke jimarey tûşbûwan le dakêşan da ye.

Available in other languages
