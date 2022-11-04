'Massive moment': Thirteen-year-old 'The Voice' star to perform at T20 World Cup final

One year ago, Janaki Easwar became the youngest contestant on the popular reality TV show 'The Voice'.





Her rendition of Billie Eilish’s ‘Lovely’ famously won the hearts of viewers and made all the judges turn their chairs around during the blind audition.





Now the 13-year-old will join iconic Australian rock band Icehouse and other renowned artists in performing before the T20 World Cup grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.





Advertisement

"The excitement ahead of the event is massive," Janaki told SBS Malayalam.



Participating as the youngest talent on 'The Voice' was amazing, but the crowd at the MCG will be massive and that is a great stage to be on. Janaki Easwar

According a media release for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022, Icehouse will perform their song 'We Can Get Together' with Janaki and Zimbabwean-born soul and R&B singer Thando Sikwila.





Janaki's performance on 'The Voice' clad in traditional attire from the South Indian state of Kerala became a moment of pride for many migrants from the Indian community.





Janaki hinted she may again put on a show dressed in Indian costume when she takes centre stage at the MCG.



The most exciting aspect is the outfits. The team has ideas about incorporating Indian traditional clothing, and that is the most fun part. Janaki Easwar

According to Janaki's father, Anoop Divakaran, several opportunities have come her way since she enjoyed reality TV success last year.



I doubt whether Janaki really knows how big this is. To perform on the grand final day of the World Cup event is really huge for us as parents. Anoop Divakaran, Janaki's father

"One of the highlights of the year was the tour with renowned musician and actor Atif Aslam," Mr Divakaran said





"Songwriting and composing remains Janaki's main passion," he added.





Icehouse will also perform "Great Southern Land", their best known hit, along with First Nations musician Mitch Tambo and leading didgeridoo player William Barton.



Melbourne's Janaki Easwar, winning hearts at the age of 12 in 2021 Source: Supplied / Supplied: Anoop Divakaran The T20 Cricket World Cup has captured the hearts of cricket fans around the world with some astonishing matches so far.





It is still too early to say which four teams will qualify for the semi-final stage with many aspects in play including the unpredictable weather.

