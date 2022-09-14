'Long-term fix needed': Antibiotic shortages leaving Australian GPs with limited options

Highlights The Therapeutic Goods Administration says it is aware of shortages of some antibiotics, including some amoxicillin medicines.

This shortage could have serious consequences, according to Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Adj. Professor Karen Price.

GPs are worried they will be unable to provide the most appropriate care to their patients.

Melbourne-based GP Pratap John Philip is among many doctors feeling the impacts of several medicines being in short supply.





Dr Philip told SBS Malayalam he's worried he will be unable to provide the most appropriate care to his patients.





"I am aware of an acute shortage of at least three medications we prescribe daily," he said.





"One is Ozempic and Champix is another one. An important antibiotic which is used for treatment of anaerobic infections in teeth, lungs and gut called Metronidazole is also in short supply," he said.





The doctor said he's never faced such shortages before.



I have been practising as a GP in Australia since 2009 and have never experienced a problem like this. Dr Pratap John Philip

"I prescribe all three medications and feel extremely disadvantaged as I want the best outcome for my patients," Dr Philip said.



Dr Pratap John Philip is concerned about the impact antibiotic shortages will have on his patients. Credit: Dr Pratap John Philip

Monitoring the situation

In an email statement sent to SBS Malayalam, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it is aware of shortages of some antibiotics, including some amoxicillin medicines.





However, they said many of these antibiotic medicines are available in other brands or strengths, or that alternative options can be sought.





To reduce the impact of the current shortages on consumers and health professionals, the TGA has temporarily approved supply of several overseas-registered alternatives for the following antibiotics:



Amoxicillin 250mg/5mL oral liquid

Amoxicillin and clavulanic acid 875mg/125mg tablets

Metronidazole 400mg tablets

The TGA will continue to monitor supply of antibiotics, with a list of medicines facing shortage kept on its website .



Long-term solution needed

However, the shortage of antibiotics could have serious consequences, according to Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) President Adj. Professor Karen Price.





"A shortage of antibiotics in Australia such as amoxicillin is of course a significant public health issue," she told SBS Malayalam.





"I am concerned about the shortage of certain medicines, which is becoming an increasing problem made worse by the pandemic which has affected international supply chains."





Prof Price said medicines are not always easily substituted between each other.





“GPs are seeing more and more patients who are telling them that they can’t get the medicines they have been prescribed," she said.





"We often have a good relationship with the pharmacies in our local community, and will work with them to help get medicines our patients need if they are struggling to find it.





"We can also sometimes find a substitute for a certain medicine, but medicines are not easily substituted between each other."



We need to fix this problem with a long-term solution because when people go without medicines they need it can adversely affect their health and wellbeing. Adj. Professor Karen Price, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP)

Supply chain disruptions

While the TGA acknowledged the current shortage of some antibiotics, it said the number of medicine shortages reported has been largely consistent since mandatory reporting started in January 2019.





It said there had been a brief increase in the number of shortages reported at the start of the pandemic, which was largely driven by increased demand caused by stockpiling (see the figure below).



Credit: Supplied by TGA "Disruptions to the supply of Australian medicines can occur for many reasons, ranging from shortages of raw materials, batches of the medicine not meeting Australian specifications, or logistical delays including potential impacts of global events," the statement said.





"Whilst pharmaceutical companies do their best to maintain supply through demand forecasting and stock control, situations can arise where a disruption to the supply of a medicine cannot be avoided."





The TGA said it is committed to reducing the impact of medicine shortages and works collaboratively with a range of stakeholders including medicine sponsors, health professionals and wholesalers to minimise the impact on patients.



