Job vacancy for content producers at SBS Malayalam

Are you an excellent communicator in Malayalam and English?

Can you write, produce and present news and current affairs segments on air and online?

Do you love telling compelling stories that make a difference to others?

Then we invite you to be a part of the SBS Malayalam team.





SBS is one of the world's most unique and innovative media organisations, producing trusted, meaningful and engaging content that exists for all Australians to inspire, support and celebrate the diversity of our multicultural society.









SBS’ Audio and Language Content department produces the most linguistically diverse public broadcasting in the world, providing Australian-focused news and information in 68 languages across live radio and digital platforms.



The Role

With a sound understanding of the Malayalam-speaking community in Australia and its cultural sensitivities, as a producer, you will contribute to fostering audience engagement on-air and online. Prior experience in journalism or broadcasting will be highly regarded.





Should you have any questions about the role then please do email Deeju.Sivadas@sbs.com.au





To be considered, you will be able to prove:



The ability to research, write, produce, translate and present audio content (including news, current affairs and community stories) on radio and/or online platforms.

Proficiency in speaking and typing in Malayalam as well as English. Also, you will be comfortable participating in a language assessment task as part of our interview process.

This is not a permanent role, but a casual position located in either our Sydney or Melbourne office.

It is a requirement of this role that incumbents are vaccinated with at least two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccination. We do however have a medical exemption process and we would be happy to discuss your application should this be applicable to you.



