Hoping for pre-Diwali fireworks: Indian cricket team in Melbourne for Indoor World Cup

Highlights The 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup begins this Sunday in Melbourne

Australia has won the men’s and women’s championships in all editions of the world cup

Indian team hopes the game will gain more popularity in India

Cricket may be a religion in India and many people may live and breathe the sport, but there was no fan frenzy or full-page media coverage when this Indian national cricket team left for Melbourne to play a world cup.





Meet the Indian Indoor Cricket Team.





Though the Diwali celebrations in Australia are not renowned for many fireworks, the Indian team is hoping to add some indoor spark ahead of the festival.





Advertisement

“Representing your country is a proud thing, much more so when it is in the World Cup,” says Girish KG, the captain of the Indian team.





“When we play, we don’t worry what is happening outside – whether there is media attention or fan following. We want to give our best,” he tells SBS Malayalam.



Credit: Facebook/Indian Indoor Cricket Team



The 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup, organised by the World Indoor Cricket Federation (WICF), will be held at Casey Stadium in Melbourne from 8 to 15 October.





The world cup is returning to Australia after 13 years, and matches will be held in four categories: men’s, women’s, under 22 men’s and under 22 women’s.





Australia is the world leader in indoor cricket, winning all editions of men’s and women’s world cups to date.





Indoor door cricket is different in many ways from its big brother. It is played on much smaller indoor courts, covered with tightly tensioned nets on five sides.





The rules of the game are also different. There are eight players on each side. Every player should bowl and bat in the game.





The overs are also different – they are eight-ball overs.





Even though the Indian team is not strong in the world of indoor cricket, they are hoping to put up a competitive performance this time.



Credit: Supplied



“We have won the plate finals previously, which is held for teams that could not make the semi-finals. However, this time we expect to do better,” says Milind Punja, the manager of the Indian team.





“Indoor cricket has never been a big sport in India, but fortunately it is picking up now. More players are coming up from the south Indian states than the north,” he said.





However, many players were introduced to indoor cricket not in India but while living outside the country.





Mohasin Nadammal and Namsheed Vayyaprath, who hail from the south Indian state of Kerala, say they first played the game while living in Dubai.





“I was playing outdoor cricket and wanted to play for India, but that dream didn’t materialise. When I started playing indoor cricket in Dubai, it opened this opportunity for me to represent the country,” Namsheed tells SBS Malayalam.





The players want more support from the authorities and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to promote the game.





“Cricket Australia is supporting the Australian team and it has a presence in the grassroots here. We need to do the same in India if we want to grow,” Mohasin said.



Credit: Facebook/Indian Indoor Cricket Team



Indian captain Girish KG pointed out that there are only four functional indoor cricket courts in India and more needs to be done in that area.





He believes that a strong performance by the team in this World Cup will help the game gain more momentum and support in India.





SBS is a sponsor of the Indian cricket team at the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup



