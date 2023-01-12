Northern Territory aims at attracting migrants from India and Philippines
Published 12 January 2023 at 3:28pm
By Delys Paul
Northern Territory is aiming at bringing migrants from India and Philippines to solve the staff shortage crisis the area is facing. Listen to Sulal Mathai who is part of a project aiming at bringing migrants from India and the Philippines.
