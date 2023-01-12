എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

Northern Territory aims at attracting migrants from India and Philippines

എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

gettyimages-1422099659.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 3:28pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Northern Territory is aiming at bringing migrants from India and Philippines to solve the staff shortage crisis the area is facing. Listen to Sulal Mathai who is part of a project aiming at bringing migrants from India and the Philippines.

Published 12 January 2023 at 3:28pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

വാഹനാപകടങ്ങൾ കുറയ്ക്കാൻ പുതിയ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ; ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയ സ്‌മാർട്ട് ട്രാഫിക് സംവിധാനം പരീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു

gettyimages-1422099659.jpg

ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയിലെ നോർത്തേൺ ടെറിട്ടറിയിലേക്ക് ജോലിയോട് കൂടി കുടിയേറാൻ അവസരം; 600ലേറെ ഒഴിവുകൾ

MicrosoftTeams-image (52).png

ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ വിസക്ക് ഇൻവിറ്റേഷൻ ലഭിക്കുമ്പോൾ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകളുടെ കാലാവധി തീർന്നാൽ എന്തു ചെയ്യണം?

SYMBOLIC RECONCILIATION MARCH IN SYDNEY

ആദിമവർഗ്ഗ പങ്കാളിത്തം: കഴിഞ്ഞ 25 വർഷത്തിൽ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാം?