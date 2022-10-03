Australia's goalkeeper Peter Spathis, center, blocks a shot of Italy's Rodolfo Fortino, right, as Gregory Giovenali of Australia, left, reacts during the first round match of the FIFA futsal World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Nov. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong) Source: AP / Apichart Weerawong/AP
മെൽബണിലുള്ള മലയാളി ബാലൻ അഹമ്മദ് ജലീൽ ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയുടെ ദേശീയ ഫുട്സാൽ ടീമിലേക്ക് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. അണ്ടർ-14 വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്കാണ് അവസരം ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. നേട്ടത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അഹമ്മദിന്റെ വാക്കുകൾ കേൾക്കാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.
Published 3 October 2022 at 5:18pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS
Share