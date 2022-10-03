എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയൻ ദേശീയ ഫുട്സാൽ ടീമിൽ മലയാളി ബാലൻ

എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

Thailand Futsal World Cup Australia Italy

Australia's goalkeeper Peter Spathis, center, blocks a shot of Italy's Rodolfo Fortino, right, as Gregory Giovenali of Australia, left, reacts during the first round match of the FIFA futsal World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Nov. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong) Source: AP / Apichart Weerawong/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 5:18pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS

മെൽബണിലുള്ള മലയാളി ബാലൻ അഹമ്മദ് ജലീൽ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയുടെ ദേശീയ ഫുട്സാൽ ടീമിലേക്ക് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. അണ്ടർ-14 വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്കാണ് അവസരം ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. നേട്ടത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അഹമ്മദിന്റെ വാക്കുകൾ കേൾക്കാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.

Published 3 October 2022 at 5:18pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Innathe Vartha image.jpg

SBS Malayalam ഇന്നത്തെ വാർത്ത: 2022 ഒക്ടോബർ 3, തിങ്കൾ

SBS Malayalam Today's News

SBS Malayalam Today's News: September 30, 2022

SBS Malayalam Today's News

കൊവിഡ് ബാധിതർക്ക് ഇനി ഐസുലേഷൻ വേണ്ട; നിർബന്ധിത ഐസുലേഷൻ അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുന്നു

MicrosoftTeams-image (48).png

പത്ത് വർഷം മെൽബൺ മാരത്തോണിൽ; സ്പാർട്ടൻ പട്ടികയിൽ ആദ്യമായി ഒരു മലയാളി