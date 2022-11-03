എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

അഭിമാനമായി വീണ്ടും ജാനകി ഈശ്വർ; ലോകകപ്പ് ഫൈനൽ വേദിയിൽ ഗാനമാലപിക്കും

ICC T20 World Cup Finals Entertainment Media Announcement

Singer Janaki Easwar with Ricky Ponting and others during the ICC T20 World Cup Finals Entertainment Media Announcement at the MCG on November 03, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Published 3 November 2022 at 3:43pm, updated 3 November 2022 at 4:06pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS

സംഗീത വേദികളിലൂടെ ശ്രദ്ധേയയായ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയൻ മലയാളി ഗായിക ജാനകി ഈശ്വർ ട്വൻറി ട്വൻറി ഫൈനൽ വേദിയിൽ പരിപാടി അവതരിപ്പിക്കും. MCGയിലെ ഫൈനലിനായി ക്ഷണം ലഭിച്ചതിന്റെ ആവേശത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് 13 കാരിയായ ജാനകി ഈശ്വർ എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളത്തോട് മനസ് തുറക്കുന്നു.

Twelve-year old Janaki Easwar strikes a ‘Lovely’ note on Australian reality TV show

