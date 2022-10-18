എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

ക്രിക്കറ്റ് മാമാങ്കത്തിനൊരുങ്ങി ഓസ്ട്രേലിയ; സ്റ്റേഡിയങ്ങളിൽ ആരവമൊരുക്കാൻ മലയാളികളും

എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

Emirates Asia Cup Cricket

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, congratulates Pakistan's Khushdil Shah after Pakistan won the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP/AAP Image

Published 18 October 2022 at 6:58pm, updated 5 hours ago at 7:02pm
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS

ട്വൻറി ട്വൻറി ലോകകപ്പിന്റെ ആവേശത്തിലാണ് ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയിലുള്ള എല്ലാ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് പ്രേമികളും. ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയൻ മലയാളികളുടെ പ്രതീക്ഷകളും തയ്യാറെടുപ്പുകളും അറിയാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.

