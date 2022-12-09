എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

അറബ് ആരാധകരിൽ ആവേശ തരംഗമായി മൊറോക്കോ; കേൾക്കാം ലോകകപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോൾ വിശേഷങ്ങൾ

Team Morocco.jpg

The Morocco players celebrate at full time after defeating Spain on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By Jojo Joseph
Source: SBS

ഖത്തർ ലോകകപ്പിൻറെ പ്രീ ക്വാർട്ടർ മൽസരങ്ങളുടെ വിശകലനങ്ങളും, ക്വാർട്ടർ പോരാട്ടങ്ങളുടെ പ്രതീക്ഷകളും കേൾക്കാം. ഖത്തറിൽ നിന്ന് ലോകകപ്പ് ഫുട്‍ബോൾ റിപ്പോർട്ടർ CK രാജേഷ് കുമാർ വിവരിക്കുന്നു.

