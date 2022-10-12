വില കൂടിയതോടെ പെട്രോൾ മോഷണം പതിവാകുന്നു; ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത് കടുത്ത നഷ്ടമെന്ന് പമ്പുടമകൾ

Photo taken on March 14, 2022 shows a petrol station in Sydney, Australia. The latest petrol monitoring report published on Monday by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ACCC, the country's consumer watchdog, revealed that daily average retail petrol prices in Australia's five major cities: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth hit 182.4 cents per liter about 132.4 U.S. cents in late-February 2022, the highest inflation-adjusted real level since 2014. (Photo by Bai Xuefei/Xinhua via Getty Images) Credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images