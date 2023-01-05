ആദിമവർഗ്ഗ പങ്കാളിത്തം: കഴിഞ്ഞ 25 വർഷത്തിൽ ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാം?
(Original Caption) Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic for the 4th time since its construction 68 years ago in order to host the reconciliation march. (Photo by John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images) Credit: John van Hasselt - Corbis/Sygma via Getty Images
Published 5 January 2023 at 4:45pm, updated 5 January 2023 at 4:53pm
Presented by SBS Malayalam
Source: SBS
പാർലമെന്റിൽ ആദിമവർഗ്ഗ സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ പങ്കാളിത്തം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനായി 'വോയിസ് ടു പാര്ലമെന്റ്' എന്ന ആശയം നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് ജനഹിത പരിശോധന നടത്തുമെന്നാണ് ആൽബനീസി സർക്കാർ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഈ വിഷയത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് ദശകത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായ പ്രധാന മാറ്റങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാമാണെന്ന് കേൾക്കാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.
