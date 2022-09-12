എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

ഭാര്യ ഒപ്പമില്ലാത്തതിന് വിസ റദ്ദാക്കി; 'ക്രിമിനലുകളെ പോലെ' ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യൽ: ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ സന്ദർശനത്തിനെത്തിയ മലയാളികൾ നേരിട്ടത്...

Malayalees detained at Perth Airport

Government admits error in cancelling the tourist visa of three Malayalees Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE and Supplied by Biju Pallan

Published 12 September 2022 at 4:51pm, updated 12 September 2022 at 4:58pm
By Deeju Sivadas
ഭാര്യയെ ഒപ്പം കൊണ്ടുവന്നില്ല എന്ന പേരിൽ ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് വിസ റദ്ദാക്കുകയും, ഡിറ്റൻഷൻ കേന്ദ്രത്തിലാക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ സർക്കാരിനെതിരെ മൂന്നു മലയാളികൾ നടത്തിയ പോരാട്ടത്തിന്റെ വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ... കേൾക്കാം, മുകളിലെ പ്ലേയറിൽ നിന്ന്...

