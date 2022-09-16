ക്വാണ്ടസ് ബംഗളുരു വിമാനസർവീസ് തുടങ്ങി; ഇൻഡിഗോയുമായി ചേർന്ന് കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കും
A Qantas A380 takes off from Sydney Airport over Botany Bay as a fisherman stands on breakwater in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP
Published 16 September 2022 at 4:01pm, updated an hour ago at 4:04pm
By Jojo Joseph
Source: SBS
ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ നിന്ന് ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് ആദ്യമായി നേരിട്ടുള്ള വിമാനസർവീസ് യാഥാർത്ഥ്യമായി. ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ ദേശീയ വിമാനക്കമ്പനിയായ ക്വാണ്ടസാണ് ബംഗളുരുവിലേക്ക് സർവീസ് തുടങ്ങിയത്. ഇൻഡിഗോയുമായി ചേർന്ന് കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കും കണക്ഷൻ സർവീസ് തുടങ്ങിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതിന്റെ വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ കേൾക്കാം...
