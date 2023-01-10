വാഹനാപകടങ്ങൾ കുറയ്ക്കാൻ പുതിയ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ; ഓസ്ട്രേലിയ സ്മാർട്ട് ട്രാഫിക് സംവിധാനം പരീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു
Published 10 January 2023 at 12:46pm, updated 10 January 2023 at 1:09pm
By SBS Malayalam
ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെ റോഡുകളിൽ ഓരോ വർഷവും 1000 ത്തിലധികം പേർ അപകടങ്ങളിൽപ്പെട്ട് മരിക്കുന്നതായാണ് കണക്കുകൾ. അപകടങ്ങൾ കുറയ്ക്കുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെ പുതിയ സാങ്കേതിവിദ്യ പരീക്ഷിക്കുകയാണ് ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ അധികൃതർ. ഇതിന്റെ വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ കേൾക്കാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.
