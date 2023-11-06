New Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Melbourne

Dr. Schembri is well known among the Maltese communities in Australia and has been residing in Victoria since 2002.





Prior to her appointment, Dr. Schembri held the position of Administrative Assistant & Executive Officer at the Consulate General of Malta in Melbourne and was First Secretary and Deputy High Commissioner at the High Commission of Malta in Canberra from 1998 – 2001.





Dr. Schembri’s appointment is with effect from 30th October 2023.



