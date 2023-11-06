New Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Melbourne

The High Commission of Malta in Canberra announced the appointment of Dr. Gioconda Schembri as Consul General of Malta in Melbourne, with jurisdiction over the state of Victoria, succeeding Ms. Chirelle Ellul Sciberras who completed her posting on 22 September 2023.

Dr Giaconda Schembri.jpg
Dr. Schembri is well known among the Maltese communities in Australia and has been residing in Victoria since 2002.

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Schembri held the position of Administrative Assistant & Executive Officer at the Consulate General of Malta in Melbourne and was First Secretary and Deputy High Commissioner at the High Commission of Malta in Canberra from 1998 – 2001.

Dr. Schembri’s appointment is with effect from 30th October 2023.

We take this opportunity to wish Dr. Schembri the best of success in her new role.


Published 6 November 2023
