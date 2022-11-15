News from Malta: 15.11.22

SBS MalteseOther ways to listen News from Malta: 15.11.22Play08:59SBS MalteseOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.58MB)Published 15 November 2022 at 8:47amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages News report from Malta by SBS Radio correspondent, Leonard Callus.Published 15 November 2022 at 8:47amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShareLatest podcast episodesJoe Bajada – the journey of a sportsmanFormer PM Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici laid to rest in low-key funeral | SBS interview 1990The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with AustraliansNews from Malta: 11.11.22