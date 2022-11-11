SBS Maltese

News from Malta: 11.11.22

SBS Maltese

ludovica-dri-_p7_c-KU3Bw-unsplash.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2022 at 12:16pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Weekly news report from Malta by SBS Radio correspondent, Leonard Callus.

Published 19 November 2022 at 12:16pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Maltese News - Telescope - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 18/11/22

SBS Maltese.png

SBS Maltese Program | 18 November 2022 - 12pm

maxime-GsuoClhxMDE-unsplash.jpg

New COVID-19 wave expected in NSW within weeks

sabrina-mazzeo-5jvYp-BjzQA-unsplash.jpg

Keeping plants thriving through persistent wet weather