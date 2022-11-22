SBS Maltese

News from Malta: 22.11.22

SBS Maltese

luke-tanis-oJ2eGgSfe6Y-unsplash.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:59am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

News report from Malta by SBS Radio correspondent, Leonard Callus.

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:59am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

COVID19 RAT STOCK

Health experts recommend Rapid Antigen Tests to reduce the dangers of COVID-19

jim-gade-cKjxGyfNdQc-unsplash.jpg

How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

ludovica-dri-_p7_c-KU3Bw-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 11.11.22

Maltese News - Telescope - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 18/11/22