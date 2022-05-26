A Maltese Australian novel writer makes waves with his first novel.

A Sydney-based Maltese Australian writer has already published two books in the space of 4 years. It seems that he cannot stop writing and his enthusiasm and passion keep writing well-researched, fast-paced thrillers that are page-turners.











James Vella-Bardon speaks with SBS Maltese about his writing and what gets him excited about his projects, his moving to Sydney from Malta, and how his past sparked his love for the written word.









