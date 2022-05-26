A Maltese Australian novel writer makes waves with his first novel.

James' first novel - The Sassana Stone

James' first novel that took the lover of literature by storm. Source: James Vella-Bardon

How does a Maltese-speaking author write such fast-paced, well-researched novels about obscure historical characters? James Vella-Bardon’s are miraculous achievements which have delighted many readers.

A Sydney-based Maltese Australian writer has already published two books in the space of 4 years. It seems that he cannot stop writing and his enthusiasm and passion keep writing well-researched, fast-paced thrillers that are page-turners.

 

James Vella-Bardon speaks with SBS Maltese about his writing and what gets him excited about his projects, his moving to Sydney from Malta, and how his past sparked his love for the written word.

 

James has a website. Once subscribed you will receive a free novel.

