A Maltese film writer attracts established actors for his projects.

Original Poster for 'Blood on the Crown'

Maltese Film 'Blood on the Crown' managed to attract heavy weights like Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell Source: Sourced by Just Noise Ltd

A Maltese scriptwriter residing in Malta finds the ability to lure big names like Harvey Keitel, Malcolm McDowell, and Frank Grillo to his projects. As hard as this is to imagine, he does it while writing scripts in English; his second language. Jean Pierre Magro speaks with SBS Maltese about his journey to the big screen.

