SBS Maltese

A rapidly growing health risk and what Australia's doing about it

SBS Maltese

Eggs, Pasta, Nuts and Milk

Group of commonly known allergens on a table, including eggs, milk, nuts and pasta. Source: Moment RF / Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2022 at 2:32pm
By Deborah Groarke, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS

Allergies are among the fastest growing types of chronic conditions in Australia, and deadly reactions are also on the rise. The federal government has now launched two new centres that will focus on research to improve treatment options for those affected.

Published 6 October 2022 at 2:32pm
By Deborah Groarke, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

annie-spratt-S7viz8JWxwY-unsplash.jpg

Keeping your houseplants healthy | Doris Meilak

Maltese News - Telescope - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 04/10/22

ASTHMA STOCK

Experts are warning Australians who suffer from asthma to prepare for a thunderstorm allergy season

Calleja-600-x-600.jpg

Joseph Calleja – The Maltese Tenor is coming to Australia