A rapidly growing health risk and what Australia's doing about it

Group of commonly known allergens on a table, including eggs, milk, nuts and pasta. Source: Moment RF / Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images
Published 6 October 2022 at 2:32pm
By Deborah Groarke, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Allergies are among the fastest growing types of chronic conditions in Australia, and deadly reactions are also on the rise. The federal government has now launched two new centres that will focus on research to improve treatment options for those affected.
