Andrew Galea Debono | Human Rights Advocate

Andrew Galea Debono

Maltese Human Rights Lawyer Source: Sofia Tabita Echeverria

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Andrew's passion is helping those vulnerable and in need. While stationed in Panama he aids those fleeing persecution and oppression.

This interview with Andrew Galea Debono, a Maltese human rights lawyer currently stationed in Panama shed some light on the current situation of asylum in Latin America.  Andrew is at the heart of it all; he listens to people’s stories and then helps them find a safe country.  Some of his stories are not only inspiring but heart-wrenching.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

luke-tanis--3QDrA2JLXk-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 28.09.23

Mons Giuseppe De Piro.jpg

Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death

6 SBS Radio Ahbarijiet bil-Malti.jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 26.09.23

Malt Prog with Day & time cropped.jpg

SBS - Maltese Program | 26 September 2023 - 12pm