What’s on in Victoria and New South Wales

SBS MalteseOther ways to listen What’s on in Victoria and New South WalesPlay05:25SBS MalteseOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.21MB)Published 1 November 2022 at 10:22amSource: SBS Maltese Community in Australia - Calendar of events and services in Victoria and New South Wales. Notices to be included in this weekly review should be emailed to: joe.axiaq@sbs.com.auPublished 1 November 2022 at 10:22amSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesGardening with Doris Meilak | questions and answersWhat’s happening around us? | Victor VellaNews from Malta: 28.10.22Malta Budget 2023 | An overview of the major measures announced