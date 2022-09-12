Bank of Valletta | Accounts for residents in Australia

SBS Maltese

Published 13 September 2022 at 9:59am
By Joe Axiaq
Following intercession by the Maltese Community Councils of New South Wales and Victoria, in conjuction with representatives of the Council of Maltese Living Abroad, they are pleased to announce that residents in Australia, who have Maltese citizenship are deemed to be eligible to operate a bank account with the Bank of Valletta as they meet the economic nexus requirements of the bank.

