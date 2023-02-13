Additional COVID vaccine booster available this month

More Australians Eligible For Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Following ATAGI Recommendation

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: A pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot to a customer at Exhibition Pharmacy on July 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Australia's vaccination rollout is changing, to allow all adults who haven't had the virus or a booster in six months to receive an additional dose. Vulnerable adults with health conditions or aged 65 and over will still be prioritised for the vaccine dose which will be available from February 20.

