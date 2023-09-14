Celebrating Independence Day at the Maltese Community Centre

michael-pointner-uOA_zQp2hkc-unsplash.jpg

Joseph Matina from the MCCV Executive talks about celebrating Malta’s Independence at the Maltese Community Centre in Parkville on Saturday, 16 September 2023

