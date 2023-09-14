Celebrating Independence Day at the Maltese Community Centre

Celebrating Independence Day at the Maltese Community CentrePlay01:14Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (843.98KB) Joseph Matina from the MCCV Executive talks about celebrating Malta’s Independence at the Maltese Community Centre in Parkville on Saturday, 16 September 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Radio | Maltese News: 29.09.23SBS - Maltese Program | 29 September 2023 - 12pmNews from Malta: 28.09.23Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death