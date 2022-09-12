Charles the Third proclaimed as King

King Charles III addresses the Accession Council during his proclamation Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
Charles the Third has been officially proclaimed as King of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, two days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. The complex ritual took place in London in a ceremony that's deeply rooted in tradition.
