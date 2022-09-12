SBS Maltese

Charles the Third proclaimed as King

Queen Elizabeth II death

King Charles III addresses the Accession Council during his proclamation

Published 12 September 2022 at 9:32pm
By Joe Axiaq, Julien Oeuillet
Charles the Third has been officially proclaimed as King of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, two days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. The complex ritual took place in London in a ceremony that's deeply rooted in tradition.

