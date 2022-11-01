Maltese Cyclists at UCI Road World Championship

Photo: Joe Bajada Facebook
Published 1 November 2022 at 11:09pm
Mr Joe Bajada, Secretary General of Malta Cycling Federation speaks with Joe Axiaq about his visit to Australia to attend the 2022 UCI Road World Championship in Wollongong, NSW with two cyclists of Maltese desecnt living in Australia, Daniel Bonello and Alexander Smyth. Malta made history by competing for the first time in this Championship.
