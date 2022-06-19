Council for Maltese Living Abroad | Input for topics to be discussed
Source: Maltese Living Abroad
The Council for Maltese Living Abroad (CMLA) is meeting in October this year. Ms Edwidge Borg, one of the representatives on the Council for the state of Victoria, Australia, speaks with Joe Axiaq about the role of the Council and invites members of the community for ideas and issues on formulating topics for the agenda. If you would like to raise any topics which would be of benefit to the Maltese community in general, you can get in touch with members of the council for further discussion.
