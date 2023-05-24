CULHAT AL BELT – documentary about the 7 June 1919 riots at La Vallette Social Centre
Speaker Anġlu Farrugia inaugurates the Sette Giugno 1919 exhibition 'Kulħadd għall-Belt'-Parliament building, Valletta-5-6-19 Credit: Kevin Abela
Mr Charles Mifsud, President of the Maltese Cultural Association in New South Wales, speaks with Joe Axiaq, about commemorating the 7 June 1919, one of Malta’s National Days by screening the Maltese documentary Culhat al Belt at the La Vallette Social Centre. This documentary, highlights the events which occurred on that day in 1919, when following a series of riots by the Maltese population, British troops fired into the crowd killing four people.
Share