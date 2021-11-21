Dangerous summer predicted as children miss vital swim lessons

Swimming coach teaching children

Source: Swimming Children - Getty Images

Australians are looking forward to summer, spending time being outdoors and in the water after a year in and out of lockdowns. But, with the pandemic putting swimming lessons on hold for longer than anticipated throughout the course of 2021, it's feared some children are falling behind and being put at risk of accidents. A new national information campaign aims to avoid drowning tragedies.

