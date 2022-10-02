SBS Maltese

Experts are warning Australians who suffer from asthma to prepare for a thunderstorm allergy season

ASTHMA STOCK

A canister of Ventolin is displayed in Sydney on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / PAUL MILLER/AAPIMAGE

Published 3 October 2022 at 8:51am
By Gareth Boreham, Catriona Stirrat, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS

Asthma sufferers are being warned that Australia will soon be hit with a peak allergy season. The ongoing La Nina weather event puts allergy sufferers at higher risk, especially between the start of October to the end of December, according to experts.

