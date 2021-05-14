Decriminalising Abortion in Malta

Decriminalising Abortion in MaltaPlay10:50 Source: morguefileGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.86MB) SBS Correspondent in Malta Leonard Callus reports on the latest stories from Malta, including the decriminalisation of abortion and legalising cannabisShareLatest podcast episodesThe Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has ended with a 'No' resultNews from Malta: 14.10.23Aħbarijiet minn Malta: 14.10.23Why mental health matters | Victor Vella