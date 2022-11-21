Health experts recommend Rapid Antigen Tests to reduce the dangers of COVID-19

A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 November 2022 at 8:44am
By Rena Sarumpaet, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amid concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19 approaching the holiday season - there are suggestions people take RAT tests before going to functions where vulnerable. Some in culturally and linguistically diverse [[CALD]] communities are preparing to do just that.
