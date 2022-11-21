SBS Maltese

Health experts recommend Rapid Antigen Tests to reduce the dangers of COVID-19

SBS Maltese

COVID19 RAT STOCK

A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:44am
By Rena Sarumpaet, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Amid concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19 approaching the holiday season - there are suggestions people take RAT tests before going to functions where vulnerable. Some in culturally and linguistically diverse [[CALD]] communities are preparing to do just that.

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:44am
By Rena Sarumpaet, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

luke-tanis-oJ2eGgSfe6Y-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 22.11.22

jim-gade-cKjxGyfNdQc-unsplash.jpg

How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

ludovica-dri-_p7_c-KU3Bw-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 11.11.22

Maltese News - Telescope - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 18/11/22