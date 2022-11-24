SBS Maltese

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ | latest highlights and results

SBS Maltese

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 9:45am, updated an hour ago at 9:49am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ kicked off in Qatar on Monday November 21. These are the latest news and and results from the games.

Published 25 November 2022 at 9:45am, updated an hour ago at 9:49am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Poster-Brothers From Malta-Landscape.jpg

Brothers from Malta | Third Maltese-themed film by Julian Galea

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ | latest updates and highlights

Maltese News - City - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 22/11/22

SBS Maltese.png

SBS Maltese Program | 22 November 2022 - 12pm