SBS Maltese

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ | latest highlights and results

SBS Maltese

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

Australia's Mitchell Duke controls the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Source: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 10:02am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ kicked off in Qatar on Monday November 21. These are the latest news and and results from the games.

Published 2 December 2022 at 10:02am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Group of young Aust women on their way to Australia 1960's Photo DOI Archives.jpg

1960s scheme assisting young Maltese women to travel from Malta to settle in Australia

Maltese News (boats).jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 29/11/22

SBS radio.jpg

SBS Maltese Program | 29 November 2022 - 12pm

WCup Tunisia Australia Soccer

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ | latest highlights and results