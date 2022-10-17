SBS Maltese

Five years on - Malta remembers murdered journalist

Malta Journalist Slain Anniversary

European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, lays flowers during a silent gathering to remember Daphne Caruana Galizia, at the same place where she was killed in Bidnija fields, Malta, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Source: AP / Rene' Rossignaud/AP

Published 17 October 2022 at 11:45am
By Allan Lee, Joe Axiaq
The island of Malta has marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The anniversary comes just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to her murder on the first day of their trial.

