Greystanes, beams a light into Maltese-Australian horror.
Film Director Ryan Cauchi with, Maltese Actress Frances Duca, Consul General of the Republic of Malta in NSW Australia Lawrence Buhagiar, and Producer Matt Ferro Credit: Provided by Ryan Cauchi
Ryan Cauchi is a young film maker of Australian of Maltese ancestry. He is currently in the post-production phase of his mini-series named ‘Greystanes’. SBS Maltese speak to Ryan about this work, his journey to make this happen and his Maltese ancestry.
