Growing list of nations impose travel bans over Omicron COVID-19 variant

Corona vaccine

Source: Corona vaccines - Getty Image

The World Health Organisation declared the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, first detected in southern Africa, to be a variant of concern and renamed it Omicron. The classification puts Omicron into the most-troubling category of COVID-19 variants, along with the globally-dominant Delta, plus its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Nations around the world, including Australia have responded by banning flights from the region.

