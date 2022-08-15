Guide to help protect from future bushfires

Aerial view of Fire, Forest Fire

Source: Aerial view of a bushfire in the Blue Mountains, NSW (Getty)

Australia’s Black Summer bushfire season in 2019 to 2020 has been described as unprecedented in scale and harm. Australia's national science agency is encouraging anyone concerned about the risk of bushfire to consult a new guide, which aims to better protect people from one of the most real and destructive threats to Australia's population - which is on track to worsen as the climate changes.

