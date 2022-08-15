Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again as winter case numbers rise
Source: Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again AAP
New variants of COVID-19 coupled with low flu immunity after pandemic lockdowns have health workers bracing for a tough winter. Over nine-million Australians have heeded calls to get vaccinated against influenza. The temporary extension of free jabs to most people has boosted uptake, but is set to expire in days. People are being urged to get it while it's free, in a bid to avoid copping a serious hit of flu.
