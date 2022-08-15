Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again as winter case numbers rise

A health worker

Source: Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New variants of COVID-19 coupled with low flu immunity after pandemic lockdowns have health workers bracing for a tough winter. Over nine-million Australians have heeded calls to get vaccinated against influenza. The temporary extension of free jabs to most people has boosted uptake, but is set to expire in days. People are being urged to get it while it's free, in a bid to avoid copping a serious hit of flu.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

luke-tanis--3QDrA2JLXk-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 28.09.23

Mons Giuseppe De Piro.jpg

Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death

6 SBS Radio Ahbarijiet bil-Malti.jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 26.09.23

Malt Prog with Day & time cropped.jpg

SBS - Maltese Program | 26 September 2023 - 12pm