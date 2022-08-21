How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

PENNY WONG G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Nusa Dua in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AAP Image/Pool, Johannes P. Christo) NO ARCHIVING Credit: JOHANNES P. CHRISTO/AAPIMAGE

Australia is a richly diverse country, that's home to more than 250 ancestries and 350 languages. And since coming to power, the new Labor Government has demonstrated its eagerness to present the face of multicultural Australia in its stepped up engagement with the world. But, experts on a Lowy Institute panel have argued that when it comes to foreign policy, more should be done to better represent multicultural Australia.

