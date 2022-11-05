SBS Maltese

The world is 'heading for disaster' - UN Climate experts

Published 5 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Deborah Groarke, Joe Axiaq
Available in other languages

The United Nations has released its latest report on climate change - and it's not good news. The world body says the globe is heading for disaster under its current environmental policy settings.

