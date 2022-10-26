Does the Federal Budget go far enough?

SBS Maltese

Jim Chalmer

Source: AAP / AAP / Jono Searle

Published 26 October 2022 at 1:00pm
By Deborah Groarke, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS

The Albanese government's first Budget has been warmly welcomed by most interest groups. But there are concerns it hasn't gone far enough for key members of the Australian - and global - community. Expectations were high for what Treasurer Jim Chalmers' first Budget would say about the issues the Labor government has spent months talking about: education, aged care, skills shortages - and inflation. And the immediate reaction to what the Budget had to say on those matters has been mostly positive.

