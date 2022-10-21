SBS Maltese

Who helps the carers to care?

Close-up of healthcare worker putting on warm socks to senior woman.

Unrecognizable senior woman getting help from caregiver with putting on socks. Source: Moment RF / Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Published 22 October 2022 at 10:42am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Joe Axiaq
They play an important role for Australians who need help with their day-to-day needs. Carers Australia estimates there are just over 2.6 million carers in Australia who provide support to family or friends. But a small minority of people may need more support than they're getting.

