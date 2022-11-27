SBS Maltese

Victorian Liberal leader quits after Labor's decisive election win

VICTORIA STATE ELECTION REAX

Premier Daniel Andrews has led Labor to victory at the Victoria election, for a third term in power. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Published 27 November 2022 at 8:55pm
Source: SBS
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he's ready to get to work, after guiding Labor to a third election win in a row. Liberal leader Matthew Guy has announced he’ll step down, as his party again laments a disappointing election result. It was a resounding victory, for a Premier still at the top of his game.

