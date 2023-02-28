The contemporary Maltese music of Maltese guitarist Tony Pace
Tony Pace is a Maltese classical guitarist, composer, music tutor and producer of radio programs. He talks with Joe Axiaq about the release of a compilation album titled Contemporary Maltese Folk Music. Tony Pace is inspired by Maltese folklore, the natural environment and Maltese history. The album consists of six tunes composed for classical guitar during the 1970s. A music book was also printed for those who would like to play the tunes. For a copy of the book and CD, Tony can be contacted by email on tonypace05 @gmail.com
